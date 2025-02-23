Nasrallah symbol of Resistance against occupation, aggresion

"Today, free people all over the world and in the West Asia region, along with Muslims and noble people of Lebanon, pay tribute to two great martyrs, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safieddin, who spent their whole lives in the cause of humanity and human dignity and stood against occupation and oppression," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei wrote on his X account.

"These two leaders are a symbol of honorable resistance against occupation and aggression and supporting the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for the right to self-determination and a dignified life," Baghaei said.

Beirut erupted in grief as large number of crowds gathered to bid farewell to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, turning his funeral into a powerful show of defiance and unity.

Beirut is witnessing an unprecedented international gathering, as world figures, resistance leaders, and supporters honor the legacy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his comrade.

The Lebanese capital is hosting people from different nations who have reached Lebanon to attend the funeral ceremony.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah, was martyred in a massive Israeli air attack on Beirut on September 27, 2024.

MNA/