2 killed in Zionist chopper crash near Haifa Coast

Al-Jazeera first reported that three people were injured when an Israeli helicopter crashed off near the coast of Haifa, but hours later the Zionist media reported the death of two people on board and announced that another person had been taken to hospital.

Zionist media reported that the helicopter crashed into the water at high speed.

Some news sources quoted the Hebrew media as saying that the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had left his meeting unfinished amid reports of the helicopter crash.

