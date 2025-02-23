  1. Politics
Yemen holds memorial for Nasrallah, Safieddine

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) –  Yemen held a memorial service in Sanaa to honor Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyed Hashem Safieddine, key figures of the Lebanese resistance, as similar tributes took place across the region.

The ceremony, held at the Grand Mosque of the People, brought together religious scholars, officials, and citizens to commemorate the martyrs.

Yemeni scholar Fouad Naji praised Nasrallah as "a rare and exceptional leader, a supporter of the oppressed who liberated Lebanon and aided Yemen."

"With the martyrdom of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, the flag will never fall," Naji said. "The enemy will soon realize that its belief in destroying Hezbollah by killing him is nothing but an illusion."

The memorial in Yemen coincided with the same funeral ceremonies in Beirut, where thousands of mourners, including foreign dignitaries, gathered to pay their respects.

