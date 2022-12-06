Massive fire reported at petrochemical plant in Haifa

Carmel Olefins is Israel's sole manufacturer of petrochemical products that are used as raw materials for the plastics industry.

According to the preliminary reports, the fire incident left no casualties, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Occurrences of incidents of this kind have increased in the occupied lands while the Islamic Resistance groups are actively operating deep inside the Israeli regime.

In one of the latest cases in Haifa, a fuel depot at the Sonol oil facility in the Shemen region of Haifa caught fire on May 25.

RHM/IRN84962941