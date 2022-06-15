Belarus welcomes Iran's proposals to develop trade relations

The coordination meeting of the 15th Iran-Belarus Joint Commission was held in the presence of Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak, Deputy Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Kharitonchik, ambassador of Iran to Belarus Saeed Yari, and ambassador of Belarus Dmitry Koltsov to Tehran.

During the virtual meeting, the Iranian and Belarusian sides agreed to hold the 15th Iran-Russia Joint Commission in Minsk in summer.

The TPO head suggested that a trade delegation from Belarus visit Iran to get acquainted with each other's capacities and reach the necessary agreements in B2B meetings.

The development of trade relations between countries requires traders to know each other's capabilities, he stressed.

He also proposed the creation of a north-south corridor so that Belarus can export its products through Iran to Persian Gulf countries, India and East Africa.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called for dispatching representatives of important Iranian industries to Belarus, saying that the measure will connect the main industries of Iran and Belarus.

Belarusian Deputy Minister of Industry, for his part, welcomed the proposals of the TPO head, adding, "We are ready to arrange any meeting between Iranian businessmen and representatives of Iranian industry and their Belarusian counterparts to develop trade relations between the two countries."

Iran enjoys very good experiences in the field of trade and this experience can help develop relations between the two countries.

