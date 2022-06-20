EU’s imports of goods from Iran records 37% growth this year

The value of trade exchanged between Iran and European Union stood at €1.672 billion in that period in a way that EU’s import of products from Iran hit a 37 percent growth.

The latest statistics released by Eurostat News Website showed that Iran’s value of trade with EU’s 27 member states hit 15 percent growth in the first four months of 2022.

The statistics put the value of trade exchanged between Iran and EU from Jan. to Apr. 2021 at over €1.450 billion, the rate of which hit €1.672 billion, indicating a considerable growth.

EU’s 27 member states imported €362 million worth of products from Iran in the first four months of 2022 while these countries had imported €263 million worth of products from Iran in the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, EU’s export value of products to Iran from Jan. to Apr. 2022 hit €1.310 billion, showing a 10 percent hike as compared to the same period last year.

In this period, Germany was Iran’s largest trade partner among other European countries.

