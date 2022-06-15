Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission to be held in August

Referring to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two neighboring and friendly countries of Iran and Pakistan, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of the official visit of the Pakistani Foreign Minister to Tehran.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid an official visit to Tehran on Tuesday, where he met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart and Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

In his meeting with the Iranian President, Zardari has announced that the next meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Pakistan will be held in August in Islamabad, according to a statement released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

Expanding economic relations and trade volume, importing electricity from Iran, and effective border coordination to address security issues, drug trafficking, human trafficking, as well as dealing with transnational organized crimes were among the issues discussed between Iranian and Pakistan officials.

He stressed the importance of regular visits to promote economic and energy cooperation between two countries and the activation of border markets.

In a meeting, Zardari, on the behalf of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, invited President Ebrahim Raeisi to travel to Islamabad.

Zardari is scheduled to meet today with the Iran Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi and the Iranian head of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission.

The Pakistani diplomat will leave Tehran for the holy city of Mashhad to visit the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

