Iranian, Pakistani FMs meet at Davos

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday met with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, discussing bilateral, regional and international issues.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan referred to the need for increasing trade exchanges and economic cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

Amir-Abdollahian and Zardari then agreed to make focused efforts to boost cooperation in different fields including recreational and religious tourism, energy, transportation and transit.

The top diplomats of Iran and Pakistan further held talks over close political consultations between the two sides over Afghanistan, the developments on the Indian Subcontinent and some other regional and international issues.

In the meeting, the Pakistani foreign minister thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for sending a fire-fighting plane to areas in Pakistan that were hit by fires. Zardari also welcomed an invitation by Amir-Abdollahian to visit Tehran.

