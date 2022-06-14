Iran can meet Pakistani energy needs: Raeisi to FM Zardari

The visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was received by President Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday evening for a meeting.

During the meeting, President Raeisi said pointed to the cultural and religious similarities between the two nations of Iran and Pakistan and said that "Most of the foreign pilgrims to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) are Pakistanis and their love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) is known everywhere and this brings the two nations together."

"We consider Pakistan's security our own security," Raeisi later said.

The president stressed that strengthening relations will lead to greater economic prosperity and security for the nations of the region.

He added that Tehran is ready to promote all-out cooperation with Pakistan, pointing out that Iran has the necessary capacity and capability to meet Pakistan's needs in various fields, such as oil, gas and electricity.

The President called the energy fields, transit cooperation and coordination in regional issues and crises as some important aspects of the relations between the two countries and stressed that the talks on these issues should become operational by turning them into documents of cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction with the visit to Iran, the Pakistani foreign minister said he liked Iran as his own country.

Thanking Iran for exporting electricity to Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Pakistani side is fully prepared to complete and conclude the previous talks in the fields of security, trade and energy.

He also vowed that the Pakistani government will facilitate travel for Pakistani pilgrims to Iran.

The Pakistani foreign minister also praised the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for its assistance in extinguishing the massive wildfires in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

KI/5514637