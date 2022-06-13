Russian FM Lavrov to visit Iran

Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported Monday that the Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that preparations are underway for Sergei Lavrov's visit to Iran and that the date of his visit is beingscheduled

Earlier in the day, the Spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh reported that Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will visit Iran.

However, the date of Lavrov’s visit was not announced.

In the telephone conversation on Friday with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was pleased with his future official visit to Iran and noted that relations and cooperation between Tehran and Moscow are expanding in all spheres.

Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov also held consultations over the inclusive document of the Iran-Russia cooperation, ways of boosting economic cooperation between the private and public sectors of the two countries, the forthcoming summit of the Caspian Sea states, the upcoming visit of the top Russian diplomat to Tehran, and the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis.

ZZ/FNA14010323000582