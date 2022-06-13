IAEA BoG resolution completely planned, political action

Khatibzadeh at a weekly press conference on Monday pointed to the adoption of a resolution accusing Iran of not cooperating with the UN nuclear watchdog, saying that the resolution has disrupted the path of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

Referring to a joint statement agreed between Iran and the IAEA on March 6, he said that the IAEA's recent comments and actions show that Grossi has changed his opinions.

"Certainly, we could not leave this non-technical political action unanswered. Our actions were decisive and proportionate," he added.

Referring to the Grossi's trip to Tel Aviv, Khatibzadeh said that it is unfortunate that the director-general of the IAEA, would provide the agency's structure to such an illegal regime [the Israeli regime].

"I think the message of the trip is as clear as any other non-diplomatic move," he said, adding, "The director-general should be concerned about impartiality and independence. According to the statute of the agency, he had a definite duty and met the wrong people at the wrong time and place."

"We have given the answer and we hope that the procedure will be corrected," he continued.

Referring to Grossi's interview with one of the media outlets yesterday and making wrong statements about the Iranian economy, Khatibzadeh emphasized that Grossi should reconsider and pay attention to not making statements beyond his duties.

He went on to say that Iran has stopped its voluntary actions and all the surveillance cameras are in place, adding that the agency should focus on parties that are not members of the NPT.

Regarding Grossi's readiness to visit Tehran, the foreign ministry spokesman also stated, "Our relations with the agency will continue within its technical framework."

Elsewhere in his remark, Khatibzadeh announced that the President and parliament speaker of Turkmenistan, as well as the Russian foreign minister, will pay a visit to Iran in near future.

He also added that the Pakistani foreign minister will visit Iran tomorrow

Khatibzadeh also stated that the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to pay a visit to Africa.

