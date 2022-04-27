Iran-Iraq strong bilateral relations effective in region

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Iraq counterpart Mohammed al-Halbousi in Tehran, Ghalibaf said, "The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the current parliament and the 13th government [under President Raeisi] is to develop relations with countries, especially with neighboring and regional countries. Iran seeks economic, political, cultural ties and especially cooperation in the field of environment."

He also said that Iran asks the Iraqi parliament and government to open land routes between Iran and Iraq for the pilgrimages who want to travel to Iraq for Arbaeen [the anniversary of the 40th day of the martyrdom of third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali (PBUH)].

He added that strong bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq are effective in the region and the world, adding that Iran and Iraq play an important role in the regional, political, security, economic and stability issues of Islamic countries.

Mohammed al-Halbousi, for his part, said that stability in Iran has a positive effect on Iraq and the region.

"Respect for the sovereignty of countries, good neighborliness and protection of citizens' rights should be the principles of relations between countries, and we should try to improve and develop relations between the countries of the region. In this regard, it is necessary to provide the basis for economic, political, cultural, social and parliamentary relations between countries," he added.

Referring to the common positions of the two neighboring countries in the international community, the Iraqi speaker, "We must not allow nations to be sanctioned and intimidated. We must not allow armed groups to take action against countries."

Mohammed al-Halbousi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning and is scheduled to hold talks with the Iranian President and Foreign minister, too.

