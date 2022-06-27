Enemies afraid of Iran-Iraq convergence, deep relations

Iranian officials and nations attach great importance to the independence, prosperity, stability, and security in Iraq, Mohammad Mokhber said in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Tehran.

Referring to the deep relations between Tehran and Baghdad, he stressed that the enemies are afraid of the convergence of the two governments and nations of Iran and Iraq.

Iran and Iraq must be aware of the provocations of the ill-wishers who seek to divide the two nations, Mokhber said, adding that certainly, the historical and religious solidarity between Iranian and Iraqi nations has been always a great obstacle against the malicious conspiracies of the two nations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he praised the efforts and measures of the Iraqi Prime Minister and the Government in terms of visas, stressing that visa-free trips can lead to the expansion of relations and increased travel between the people of the two countries.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also referred to the many historical, religious, and cultural commonalities between Iran and Iraq.

There are great grounds for cooperation between the two countries, he also said, adding that the Iraqi government is determined to implement the agreements as soon as possible.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on removing obstacles and accelerating the agreements previously agreed upon between the two countries.

RHM/IRN84802951