Iran-Venezuela ties now at most favorable condition: FM

Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday met and held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Carlos Faria in Tehran.

Congratulating Faria on his appointment as the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Amir-Abdollahian said, "Now the relations between the two countries are in the best condition and with the signing of the comprehensive roadmap of cooperation between the two countries, the path of deepening the cooperation between the two countries will be broadened more than before."

The Iranian top diplomat also expressed hope that with the increase of contacts and exchanges of visits in the future, the ground for implementing the 20-year document will be laid.

Stressing that there is a good opportunity to enter a new round of cooperation between Iran and Venezuela, Faria, for his part, said, "We are closely witnessing and admiring Iran's progress in the fields of knowledge-based economy, industry and other fields, especially in the context of sanctions."

"We fully agree with the Iranian authorities' argument that the sanctions can be an opportunity," he added.

