Jun 14, 2022

1st group of Iran's tour guides arrives in Venezuela

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – First group of Iranian tour guides has arrived in Venezuela, Venezuela's Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade Ali Padron said.

In a tweet, Padron announced the arrival of the first group of Iranian tourist guides to the Latin American country to enhance Venezuela's tourism industry.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, during an official visit to Iran, in a meeting with President Ebrahim Raeisi, had called for the will of the two states to bolster bilateral cooperation in different areas related to strategic interests.

Also, Maduro had announced Venezuela and Iran's determination to establish a direct Tehran-Caracas flight to boost tourism for the two countries and announced the timing of the flight from June 18.

