US sanctions have returned like boomerang: Maduro

Maduro made the remarks in in ainterview with Turkish Anadolu Agency where he also said 'it is very difficult' when he was asked about the possibility of the lifting of US sanctions against Venezuela.

'Because the US empire has always been caught up in its own aggression. Look at what is happening right now with Russia. All the sanctions imposed – more than a thousand economic sanctions against the Russian economy, agriculture, oil, and gas – have returned like a boomerang, and today they have returned against the European and American economies, which are creaking with galloping inflation, and they also affected the economies and economic rights of all the countries of the world.'

Caracas made an 'important contact' on March 5 with a delegation from the US government, and they maintained a fluid, permanent communication, Maduro said, adding Washington authorized American oil company Chevron, Italian Eni, and Spanish Repsol to move their investments in Venezuela to produce oil and gas for its natural market.

'They are small steps in the right direction. Let's have patience, patience, patience and keep working to get ahead with our own effort,' he said. 'And hopefully one day, the United States abandons its policy of aggression, of coercion, of sanctions.'

On the exclusion of Venezuela from the Summit of the Americas organized by the Organization of American States, Maduro said that the exclusion of his country along with Nicaragua and Cuba, which he called 'anti-imperialist countries in Latin America and the Caribbean,' has been rejected by more than 25 governments across the region.

He further said: 'Unfortunately, that so-called Summit of the Americas gradually deteriorated from the political-diplomatic point of view. In these summits, no important issues are discussed, the priority issues of the peoples, the main problems we have.'

