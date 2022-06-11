Maduro visits fair to see Iran knowledge-based firms products

On the 2-day Tehran visit on Saturday, President of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, along with President Ebrahim Raeisi, paid a visit to the exhibition of capabilities and achievements of Iranian knowledge-based firms working in the fields of health, food security, as well as oil, gas and petrochemical.

In the health section of the exhibition, Iranian companies active in manufacturing and producing laboratory kits, veterinary and poultry vaccines, advanced human drugs and vaccines, bio-fertilizers and pesticides, CT scans, ventilators, dialysis machines, operating rooms and anesthesia machinery showcased their latest achievements.

During their visit, Iranian and Venezuelan presidents were briefed on the activities and progresses of Iranian oil companies working in the fields of exploration, extraction, petrochemicals and smart energy supply chain.

MA/IRN84785029