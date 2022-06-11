Iranian actor 'Farrokhnezhad' awarded at Amsterdam Septimius

Directed by the Iranian filmmaker Ehsan Abdipour, 'Major' tells the story of a man in Bushehr who feels responsible for his son for the first time in several years.

Akbar Odood, Iraj Saghiri, Arash Maleki, Forough Ghajabagli, Ramtin Balef, Hamid Baghaki, Abbas Bak, Gholamreza Farjzade, Asghar Javadi, Hossein Ghofli, Abbas Javadi, Dariush Gharibzade are the others casts of Abidpour's film.

The Septimius Awards was held on the 6-7th of June 2022 in the Netherlands' Amsterdam.

The event is a prestigious award ceremony, with a strong emphasis on discovering and encouraging new independent talent, supporting visionary films, and bringing together all elements of film-making and storytelling, which includes fiction, non-fiction, animation, television series, and scripts. It showcases a wide range of genres from Drama to Documentary.

