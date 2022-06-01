Local crew involved in making 'Holy Spider' to be punished

Esmaeili said that the major crew members of the film reside in foreign countries and if anyone inside the country assisted in making the movie, will face punitive measures from the Iranian organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs.

The movie is a joint product of France, Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, and was shot in Jordan.

Earlier, the Cinema Organization of Iran has termed the 75th Cannes Film Festival's act of honoring "Holy Spider," that depicts a dark image of the Iranian society as "biased" and "politically motivated".

Commenting on another cinematic work named Leila's Brothers, he said that the crew of the drama has not taken the notes of the Cinema Organization of Iran on receiving necessary permission for attending festivals into consideration.

The work directed by Saeed Roustayi will face legal restrictions according to law, he underlined.

