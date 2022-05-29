'Settler' goes on screen at 14 internatioanl film festivals

The short film 'Settler' by Zahra Mirzaei, has been screened at the official sections of 14 cinematic events such as the International Halicarnassus Film Festival in Turkey, Digital Griffix Film Festival in Canada, Kelara Short Film Festival India, Lift-Off Global Session in the United Kingdom, Brazil New Visions Film Festival in Brazil, AltFF Alternative Film Festival in Canada, Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela, The Western Film FestivalColeman, Hilltop Film Festival of Diversity and Inclusion in the United States, Lift-Off Filmmaker sessionsPinewood Studios in the United Kingdom, GIFF Moscow in Russian Federation, AmiCorti International Film Festival in Italy, Pune Short Film Festival in India, and Ceylon International Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The 19-minute short film that was filmed in the US, touches on topics such as immigration, social obstacles, hard work, faith, and hope. It is in English and Spanish languages.

The 'Settler' follows the story of a Latino man named Juan, who has left his family behind and immigrated to the US in the hopes of a better life. While he's working hard and is bent on building his future, he faces social and emotional struggles.

RHM/5501702