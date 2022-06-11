Iran's 8k eulogists slam 'Holy Spider'

The film has insulted not only the eighth Shi'ite Imam but also Islam and all divine religions, the statement reads.

It is the duty of all Muslims and lovers of the Imam not to be indifferent to the heinous act, the statement notes, calling on all Muslims to condemn the movie.

The eulogists who have signed the statement have urged the authorities to ban those involved in the production of the movie from creating cinematic works on Iranian TV.

Earlier, Iran Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili said that the possible domestic elements who have backed the creation of the controversial movie "Holy Spider" will be punished.

The Cinema Organization of Iran has termed the 75th Cannes Film Festival's act of honoring "Holy Spider," which depicts a dark image of the Iranian society as "biased" and "politically motivated".

The movie is a joint product of France, Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, and was shot in Jordan.

