Imam Khomeini helps young generation find way: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Khamenei delivered a speech on the occasion of 33rd demise anniversary of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

Every year, a commemoration ceremony is held in Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum in southern Tehran province with the particiipaion of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, senior state and military officials as well as thousands of people from different walks of life.

This year's ceremony is held at the Mausoleum after a two-year break due to the restrictions caused by coronavirus.

At the start of his speech, the Leader said that "Imam Khomeini is the soul of the Islamic Republic," adding that the young generation has to know Imam Khomeini well as he can show them the best way how to rule the country in the future.

"Imam Khomeini led the greatest revolution in the history of revolutions," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader touched upon the most famous revolutions in the world such as the French and Russian revolutions and noted that after those two big revolutions, the most brutal tyrannical regimes ruled France and USSR which killed too many of their people.

However, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Imam Khomeini led a revolution that turned a the tyrannical regime of Shah to an Islamic republic which is based on people's votes.

He went on to point out that Imam Khomeini introduced spirituality and morality to governance and said that the Imam separated the Islamic Republic from the capitalist-based liberal democracy and dictatorial-centered communism, and proposed a new model with the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei said said in the Islamic Republic that Imam Khomeini founded, both religion and people's votes, both economic justice and people's free economic activities are taken into account,

