Justice must be expanded in society with Leader's help

The Iranian president and members of the government renewed their allegiance to the ideals of the Great Founder of the Islamic Revolution and the martyrs by attending the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA).

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, the Custodian of the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) was also present at this ceremony.

Addressing this ceremony, Raeisi described justice as the main element in the appointment of officials in the country.

Saying that implementing justice must be on the agenda of Iranian officials, he also stressed that everyone must make effort to expand justice in society with help of the Leader's teachings.

The President and the cabinet member then visited the graves of the martyrs and paid their respects to the great position of the martyrs.

