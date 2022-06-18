Story of a ‘Hello’

The song 'Hello Commander' features a kid who was born after 2011 and is speaking to Imam Mahdi (PBUH), the last of twelve Imams in Shiite eschatology who has been living in occultation ever since 941.

On June 4, 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a speech on the occasion of the 33rd demise anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

He said that the enemies sought to put the people against the Islamic Establishment and promised that the Islamic Republic would cease to exist in a matter of six months while the Islamic Republic has grown stronger and is standing firm with might on ideals that Imam Khomeini laid.

He said that the song 'Hello Commander' which is being carried out across the country with the participation of a large number of people from all walks of life, clearly showed that the people are standing resolutely behind the Establishment.

The anthem was first sung by two choirs consisting of 313 teenagers from Gilan and Qom provinces.

Abouzar Rouhi, the singer of the anthem, in an interview with Mehr News Agency, said that “we had aimed to have 313-member anthem choirs in each province.”

“When the anthem was played, we had calls from many provinces to cooperate with us on various projects,” he noted.

“Widely welcome from the work proved that big things can be done in small towns with very few facilities that do not require the media and so on,” he pointed out.

The anthem was thrown to the center of public debates only recently when Iranian children along with their families began arranging public gatherings in their thousands to recite the melodious song.

'Hello Commander' educates the new generation on the ambitions of the Islamic Revolution and encourages them to be loyal guardians to protect those ideals; something which is seen as a step toward promoting the Revolution among the generations to come.

On May 26, 2020, Nearly 100,000 Iranians on Thursday gathered at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium to sing the song.

Although much more people registered to participate in the event, 100,000 people had the chance to attend the stadium, where the original singer of the chant, Abouzar Rouhi, was ready to lead the enormous choir.

Many groups of Iranian children and young adults have throughout the past few months and weeks sung this anthem in various Iranian cities in large groups and the video clips of the anthems of the song have been forwarded among diffierent social networks as a popular musical piece.

After tens of thousands of Iranians had chanted the “Hello Commander” anthem, then it was the turn of Pakistani students to sing it enthusiastically.

Al Mayadeen TV said, "The anthem has become a social phenomenon in the provinces and cities of Iran, not only in Iran but also in many other parts of the world, including Senegal, Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq."

The anthem has also been translated into some Iranian ethnic groups and sung by groups enthusiastically.

With simple words and children's language, this song has been able to familiarize the new generation with the reappearance of Imam Mahdi. This has infuriated enemies who, at great expense, are trying to distance the new generation of Muslims from genuine Islamic values and beliefs.

Compiled and translated by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi