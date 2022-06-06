Leader condoles demise of Hojatoleslam Mahmoud Doaei

In a message released on Monday, the Leader condoled the demise of Hojatoleslam Seyed Mahmoud Doaei to his honorable family and his colleagues.

Ayatollah Khamenei also pointed to Hojatoleslam Doaei's services and important responsibilities during the Islamic Republic era and prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

Earlier on Sunday night, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi also in a message offered condolences over the passing of Hojatoleslam Doaei.

Hojatoleslam Seyed Mahmoud Doaei was an Iranian cleric and politician. Doaei was one of Imam Khomeini's companions during his stay in Najaf. He was Iran's ambassador to Iraq between 1978 and 1979.

He passed away on Sunday evening in Tehran at the age of 81.

