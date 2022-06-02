PGCC not in position to comment on Iran's missile program

Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that issuing such repetitive and destructive statements shows the completely wrong approach and strategic confusion of some PGCC member states towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Saying that the issuance of such clichéd statements is contrary to the principles of good neighborliness and has no special function other than creating a regional crisis, Khatibzade added that apparently, the issuance of the statement is done with the aim of neutralizing the results of the diplomatic movements of the Islamic Republic of Iran with its neighbors, including some friendly and partner countries among the members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Pointing out the statement's reference to Iran's nuclear program, Khatibzadeh said that bringing up such isues will lead to nothing but only a growing discredit for the PGCC.

"As the world's largest arsenal of American and Western weapons in the world, the council is not in a position to comment on the missile program and matters related to military policy and deterrent defense," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, senior Iranian diplomat said that the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb are integral and eternal part of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that the country strongly condemns any claim to these islands as interference in its internal affairs and territorial integrity.

"The repetition of such interventionist positions in any form is completely rejected and will not have any effect on the existing legal and historical facts," Khatibzadeh noted.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its strategic vision and principled policies, has always considered the solution to the region's problems based on interaction and cooperation with neighbors and welcomes positive initiatives in the development of relations based on international principles and rules," he added.

In its latest statement, Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) repeated its false and baseless accusations against Iran and Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance Movement.

