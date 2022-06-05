Three Persian Gulf islands Iran’s eternal territory: FM spox.

He made the comments in reaction to a recent statement by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at a session in Riyadh about the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb.

“Even an inch of the homeland's soil is like all of Iran. The trio of islands is the eternal territory of honorable Iran in the heart of the Persian Gulf and a source of pride to the homeland," Khatibzadeh wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

“We kiss the hands of our valiant border guards who have stood firm to protect every inch of this precious soil.”

Khatibzadeh also attached to his Twitter post the photos of his visit to Iran’s maritime borders in the Persian Gulf in February 2021.

MP/FNA14010314000594