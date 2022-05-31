Ayat. Arafi conveys Leader’s message to Pope Francis

In the message, Leader of the Islamic Revolution praised some stances adopted by Pope Francis in strengthening relationship between Islam and Christianity and defending the oppressed people in the world and emphasized, “We expect you to continue to work to defend the oppressed people of the world, especially in Palestine and Yemen, and to have a clear and transparent stance in that respect.”

Pope Francis, for his part, conveyed his greetings to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and other Iranian religious dignitaries and personalities, adding, “We also accept all the issues that Iranian Leader say in the field.”

During the meeting, the two religious personalities called for the significance of synergy and cooperation among religions.

MA/FNA14010310001005