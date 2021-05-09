Pope Francis calls for an end to conflict in occupied lands

While expressing his deep concern on the current clashes in the occupied lands and territories, Pope Francis in a speech on Sunday urged for stoppage of violence and conflict broke out between Zionist regime’s forces and Palestinians in eastern occupied lands and territories in Palestine, Sputnik news agency reported.

“I am personally following the events that are taking place in the occupied lands and territories. I pray that Bayt al-Maqdis (Al-Quds) will turn from a place of violence and tension into a place of worship and peace,” the Pope wished.

“I invite everyone to look for a solution to the multi-religious and multi-cultural identity of Al-Quds. Violence brings violence. Stop conflict.”

While condemning the Zionist regime's violent behavior in Eastern occupied lands and territories, the international community has called for restraint of the two sides and stoppage of conflict among them. Meanwhile, the Arab League has announced an urgent meeting to address the issue on Monday. ‌

MA/5208198