  1. Iran
May 31, 2022, 11:59 PM

Ship carrying smuggled fuel seized in Busher's Rig port

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – The commander of the border guards in Iran's southern province of Bushehr announced the seizure of a cargo ship carrying 29,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel in Rig port in the Persian Gulf area.

Colonel Yadollah Sharafi told reporters on Tuesday that the border guards of the Bushehr province succeeded in identifying and seizing a cargo ship carrying smuggled fuel in the port of Rig.

According to the Iranian commander, six tankers including 29,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel were confiscated from this ship and one person was also arrested in connection with smuggling the fuel shipment.

Earlier on Monday, media sources reported that Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel and its nine crew members have been arrested.

“On the orders of the Qeshm Prosecutor, the officers of the marine base, while identifying a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel, started the process of seizing it,” said the chief justice of Hormozgan province.

