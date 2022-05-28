Armenia eyes on concluding agreement between Iran, EAEU

Suggesting the development of pilot projects and joint events with the aim of expanding and deepening trade and economic relations and establishing collaborations, Pashinian emphasized the importance of establishing relations with third countries, including Iran.

Stressing the importance of paying attention to Yerevan's interest in concluding a full-fledged free trade agreement between Iran and the Union, Pashinian stated that the experience of the operation of the interim agreement with Tehran clearly shows the attractiveness of the Iranian market and the prospects of further deepening cooperation.

"We also want to start negotiations for an agreement between the Union and Indonesia," he added.

Citing that eight years have passed since the signing of the agreement establishing the Eurasian Economic Union, the Armenian prime minister said that the union is very promising and attractive for other countries.

The first Eurasian Economic Forum was held in the Kyrgyz capital yesterday.

