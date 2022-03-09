Iran emphasizes respecting Afghan women’s rights

Speaking in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on “Women, Peace and Security” on Tuesday, Zahra Ershadi, Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative to United Nations stated, "Since its establishment, Islamic Republic of Iran has always considered the promotion of the cultural, social, economic and political status of women and girls as a key and fundamental pillar in its national policymaking, legislation and planning."

Despite illegal and inhumane US sanctions, which clearly have serious and dire implications for financing and implementing planning devised by the government, civil society and private sectors, aimed at advancing and empowering women, Iran has made significant achievements and progresses in this respect.

Women have an undeniable role to play in promoting dialogue and confidence in process of peace and security process, she said, adding, “It is a well-known fact that encouraging women to participate in peace process increases the possibility of peace. As a result, women's participation in the peace process increases the effectiveness of humanitarian aid, enhances civilian protection, contributes to the political settlement of disputes and accelerates economic reconstruction.”

Several UN resolutions have emphasized the importance of empowering women in the prevention and settlement of post-war situations and also their more efforts to maintain international peace and security, Ershadi underscored.

MA/FNA14001218000055