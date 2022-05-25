US sanctions on Iran, Cuba led to countries' self-sufficiency

The Iranian health minister Bahram Einollahi met and held talks with his Cuban counterpart José Angel Portal Miranda on the sidelines of the 75th edition of the World Health Assembly (WHA) held in Geneva.

Referring to the capacity of expanding cooperation in the field of medical and paramedical sciences between universities and research centers of Iran and Cuba, Einollahi stated that holding workshops and scientific conferences, as well as exchanging professors and students, will help promote the medical sciences of the two countries.

The Cuban minister, for his part, described Iran-Cuba relations as favorable and called on developing cooperation between the two countries.

Einollahi also met and held talks with his Qatari and Indian counterparts in Geneva.

