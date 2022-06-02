  1. Iran
Iran, Iraq discuss fighting against global epidemics

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi met and held talks with Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement.

Einollahi met al-Hakim in Iraq's Najaf to discuss the common challenges between the two countries and the fight against the diseases that have plagued the world, including Iran and Iraq.

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement called for cohesion and unity between the Iraqi and Iranian health institutions and the exchange of experience between the two sides.

He said that health crises led to the flourishing of capacities and proved the ability and potential of Iraq and Iran to face the challenges and find solutions.

