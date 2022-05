As of 26 May, a cumulative total of 257 laboratory-confirmed cases and around 120 suspected cases have been reported to WHO.

No deaths have been reported yet as a result of the latest outbreak.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

