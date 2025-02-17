CENTCOM says it targeted ISIL leader in Syria

CENTCOM announced its attack on Syrian territory in a statement.

The statement said that one of the leaders of terrorist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda in northwestern Syria was killed during a CENTCOM raid.

The statement added that this operation was carried out within the framework of US commitments to combat terrorist groups in Syria and other regions of West Asia.

The Hurras al-Din group is one of the terrorist groups active in Syria, with its headquarters in Idlib province. It is estimated that this terrorist group has 3,000 to 5,000 members who have joined the group from Arab countries.

SD/IRN