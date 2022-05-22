Iran, Bulgaria stress expansion of bilateral trade relations

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Velislava Petrova, who is in Tehran to attend the third round of Iran-Bulgaria political consultations met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday afternoon.

In the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister in spite of expressing satisfaction with the increase in the trade volume between the two countries last year and he did not consider the volume to be as high as the economic capacities and potentials of the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need for further efforts to expand trade cooperation between Iran and the European country.

He also addressed important regional issues, especially the crisis in Ukraine, and expressed hope that the Ukraine conflict would end as soon as possible.

The Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, as well as emphasizing Iran's willingness to reach a good agreement were other issues brought up by the top Iranian diplomat in the meeting.

The Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister, for her part, referred to the constructive talks she had held with her Iranian counterpart and talked of the agreements she achieved to expand cooperation between the two countries in the trade, cultural and sports fields.

Petrova described diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement in the Vienna nuclear talks in everybody's interests.

