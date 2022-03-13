Bulgaria eyes broadening bilateral trade with Iran: envoy

Speaking in a meeting with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Ali Rasoulian on Saturday, the envoy pointed to the age-old relations between Iran and Bulgaria which dates back to 125 years ago and stated that the two countries enjoy the high potential to broaden and enhance their ties in many areas, particularly in the trade field.

She then pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world and stated that the disease has affected negatively the expansion of relations between countries.

Accordingly, Iran-Bulgaria trade exchange volume hit less than $100 million due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the envoy underlined.

It is hoped that the bilateral trade between the two countries of Iran and Bulgaria would increase more than $110 million, the Bulgarian ambassador added.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she emphasized that Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) between the two countries must establish very close relations with each other so that strengthening relations between SMEs of the two countries will play a leading role in boosting bilateral ties in trade and economic fields.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Industry, for his part, emphasized the development of relations between Iran and Bulgaria and support of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of the two countries with a focus on the private sector.

Rasoulian then pointed to the current trade and economic level between the two countries and said that the two countries enjoy high potentials and capabilities to enhance their bilateral trade ties.

