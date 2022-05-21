It destroyed "large batch" of Western weapons sent to Ukraine

The defence ministry said in a statement the strike took out "a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the US and European countries" and intended for Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbas region where the fighting is concentrated, NDTV reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has several times announced the destruction of military weapons sent by Western countries to Ukraine.

The West has stepped up weapons supplies to Ukraine since Russia's February 24 attack on Ukraine and Russia's military is trying to intercept and destroy them. Moscow says Western arms deliveries for Kyiv, and the imposition of drastic sanctions against the Russian economy, amount to a "proxy war" by the United States and its allies.

ZZ/PR