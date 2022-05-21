  1. Politics
May 21, 2022, 3:07 PM

Russia says;

It destroyed "large batch" of Western weapons sent to Ukraine

It destroyed "large batch" of Western weapons sent to Ukraine

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The Russian military said on Saturday it had destroyed a major consignment of Western arms in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, using sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles.

The defence ministry said in a statement the strike took out "a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the US and European countries" and intended for Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbas region where the fighting is concentrated, NDTV reported. 

The Russian Ministry of Defense has several times announced the destruction of military weapons sent by Western countries to Ukraine.

The West has stepped up weapons supplies to Ukraine since Russia's February 24 attack on Ukraine and Russia's military is trying to intercept and destroy them. Moscow says Western arms deliveries for Kyiv, and the imposition of drastic sanctions against the Russian economy, amount to a "proxy war" by the United States and its allies.

ZZ/PR

News Code 187021
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187021/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News