Moscow bans Canadian PM’s wife from entering Russia

“In response to further sanctions against Russia announced by the Canadian authorities, which affected not only the country’s leadership, military and business circles, but in some cases the closest relatives of those who have been added to the ‘black list,’ entry into Russia is permanently closed for a similar category of Canadian citizens,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

The list of 26 individuals, among others, includes Canadian Maritime Forces Pacific Commander Rear-Admiral Angus Ian Topshee and Army Commander Lt.-Gen. Jocelyn (Joe) Paul, The Print reported.

“New countermeasures will soon follow in response to the hostile actions of Canadian Justin Trudeau’s regime. The additions to the Russian ‘stop list’ will be announced publicly,” the ministry said.

