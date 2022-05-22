US plans to keep 100,000 troops in Eastern Europe

The US is expected to keep 100,000 troops stationed in Europe for the foreseeable future unless Russia escalates and threatens Sweden and Finland or NATO members, according to multiple US officials, the CNN reported.

If NATO carries out more military exercises in the area or the “security environment” changes, the US could even build more military bases in the region, officials said.

The US could add additional bases in Europe if the security environment changes, the officials added.

The US increased its overall force posture in Europe from about 60,000 troops before Russia began it military operation in Ukraine to about 100,000 now.

