Moscow expels 5 Portuguese diplomats in tit-for-tat move

In a retaliatory move, Russia declared five Portuguese diplomats persona non grata on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it summoned Portuguese Ambassador in Moscow Madalena Fischer and expressed her "a decisive protest" over "the provocative decision" to declare 10 Russian diplomats persona non grata.

"This unfriendly step will have a negative impact on Russian-Portuguese relations," the Russian ministry said.

The Portuguese diplomats must leave Russia within 14 days, it added.

