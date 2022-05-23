  1. World
One person killed in Qatar Embassy in Paris

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – A person has been killed at the Qatar Embassy in Paris and one person has been arrested as part of the investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Monday, confirming earlier media reports.

A source close to the investigation said the person killed in the early hours of Monday was a security guard and that the death did not appear to have been a terrorism act, according to Reuters.

"I can confirm that an investigation was opened today on the count of murder," the prosecutor's office said, adding that it was not clear yet if a weapon had been used.

"The circumstances of the death of the guard are yet to be determined precisely."

Newspaper Le Parisien said earlier on Monday that one person had been killed within the embassy, citing police sources.

