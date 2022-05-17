Iran inaugurates Ababil 2 UAV production plant in Tajikistan

In order to strengthen and develop joint defense and military cooperation between the two countries, this factory was inagurate3d in the presence of a group of Iranian and Tajik officials.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran was able to grow significantly in all military and defense dimensions, especially drones production, General Bagheri said, "Today, we are in a position where we, in addition to meeting domestic needs, can export military equipment to allied and friendly countries in order to increase security and lasting peace."

He described the opening of the Ababil 2 plant in Tajikistan as a turning point in military cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, adding that more cooperation and interaction from all levels of military defense between the two countries are underway.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, the symbolic key to the opening of the factory and the certificate of completion of the training course was awarded to the commander and staff of the Tajik Air Force.

General Bagheri also met with Colonel General Saimumin Yatimov, State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Chairman, discussing strengthening the defense and military capabilities in order to increase cooperation in the Iran-Tajikistan common borders, as well as the regional issues.

The two sides stressed the need for continued interactions, consultations and specialized meetings on regional and inter-regional issues.

