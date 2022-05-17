Gen. Bagheri, Tajik president discuss military cooperation

On the second day of his visit to Tajikistan, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri met with Emomali Rahmon at the Presidential Palace of Tajikistan on Tuesday afternoon.

Emphasizing that cultural commonalities still lay the most important ground for strengthening ties between the peoples of the two countries, the Tajik President said that the shared historical roots and common language lay the ground for the further development of relations in various defense and military, cultural, political and economic fields between the two countries.

Emomali Rahmon welcomed the presence of a high-ranking Iranian military delegation in his country and said "The Tajik Armed Forces welcome any bilateral defense and military cooperation with the Iranian Armed Forces, the best example of which is the inauguration of a UAV manufacturing unit, and this cooperation must enhance to its highest level in all military fields."

Referring to the strategic geographical location of the two countries in the region, General Bagheri, for his part said, "Strengthening, upgrading and developing the level of interaction and joint military relations between the two countries and increasing cooperation in various military fields are important priorities of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Republic of Tajikistan."

The Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized peace and stability in Afghanistan as a neighboring and friendly country and added, "The two countries' armed forces can help Afghanistan establish security and peace by expanding military and regional cooperation."

n the end, Gen. Bagheri expressed hope that "in the future, we will witness the growth and acceleration of military-defense cooperation between the two countries."

