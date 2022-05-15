Human rights become political means for intl. powers

Governments - by choice or force - have partially shared the powers and responsibilities of some areas with non-governmental actors, and therefore, for years, the government can no longer be considered a single actor in the international system, Khatibzadeh said on Sunday in a meeting with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have an advisory status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Describing the issue of human rights as one of the most important victims of international relations nowadays, the senior Iranian diplomat added, "The issue of human rights has become a political means to advance the goals of big powers in international relations."

Khatibzadeh also described the United States as a state that uses human rights as a means in advancing its goals in its foreign policy toolbox, which unfortunately has led to a trifling of the transcendent concept of human rights.

