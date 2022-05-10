Work on closing remaining gaps of negotiations continues

In a tweet on Tuesday, Enrique Mora wrote, “Travelling again to Tehran for meetings with @Bagheri_Kani and other officials on the #ViennaTalks and other issues.”

“Work on closing the remaining gaps of this negotiation continues,” he added.

Mora is scheduled to visit Tehran for the second time this year following a recent agreement between EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press on Monday pointed to the visit of Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Mora to Tehran and said that negotiations have continued uninterrupted until today.

There has been a pause in Vienna talks but exchange of messages is taking place through EU Coordinator, Khatibzadeh added.

Mora's Tehran visit will take place after the phone call between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, he said, adding that messages are constantly being exchanged between Iran and United States through the European Union.

He then pointed out that Mora will also meet and hold talks with Iran chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani as well as other Iranian officials.

