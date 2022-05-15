  1. Politics
May 15, 2022, 10:30 PM

Khatibzadeh signs memorial notebook of martyr Abu Akleh

Khatibzadeh signs memorial notebook of martyr Abu Akleh

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh signed the memorial notebook of the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the country’s embassy in Tehran.

Condemning the Zionist regime's actions, he offered condolences over the martyrdom of Abu Akleh who was assassinated in the occupied West Bank during an Israeli raid on the city of Jenin.

She was hit by a live bullet last Wednesday while covering Israeli raids in Jenin and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Earlier, the Iranian senior diplomat called on international organizations, human rights bodies, and international media unions to conduct an independent investigation into the martyrdom of Shireen Abu Akleh and hold the Zionist regime to account for its crimes.

MP/IRN 

News Code 186805
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186805/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News