Zionists' crimes will continue with no end in sight

"How can one expect the blood-thirsty Israeli regime which headshots journalists to respect their dead bodies? Enjoying the United States’ unwavering support for decades, the regime’s unspeakable crimes will continue with no end in sight - unless the intl. community makes a stand," wrote Iran's Secretary of Judiciary Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on Saturday.

Israeli police officers on Friday assaulted mourners at the funeral procession of a prominent Palestinian journalist killed this week in the occupied West Bank. Her coffin almost fell as police, some using batons, waded into a crowd of Palestinians gathered around it.

The videos showed police officers in Quds beating and kicking mourners carrying the coffin that contained the body of the journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, striking other mourners with batons, and forcing one man to the ground. During the commotion, the mourners were pushed backwards, causing them to briefly lose control of one end of the coffin.

Abu Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday morning in the occupied West Bank during an Israeli raid on the city of Jenin. Witnesses said she was killed by an Israeli soldier. The killing has been widely condemned.

