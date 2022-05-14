UNSC calls for immediate investigation to Abu Akleh case

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously condemned the killing of Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank, according to diplomats, Aljazeera reported.

The statement, a rare case of Security Council unity on an issue related to Israel, also called for “an immediate, thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation” into her death.

The UN’s Human Rights Office has also called for a thorough and independent investigation into the killing, saying it might constitute a war crime.

According to diplomats who spoke to the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity, the negotiations in the Security Council on Friday were particularly arduous.

